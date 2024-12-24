Carbon Swim Hosts Dual Against Emery

The Carbon High swim team hosted the Emery swim team for a dual at the Desert Wave Pool. The Spartans would earn the overall team win over Carbon, 168-131. The Dinos would earn the win in the girls 400 Yard Free Relay, as the group of Lily Thayn, Maya Bower, Evie Halk and Kanyon Christensen finished with a time of 4:22.51.

In the boy’s group, Mason Engar had a solid showing, earning first place in the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Back, scoring 16 points all together for the Dinos. Bracken Hanson also had a couple first place finishes in the 200 Yard Free and the 500 Yard Free, earning 16 points as well.

Logan Kranendonk finished in first place in the 100 Yard Free, as well as a second place finish in the 200 Yard Free, earning 14 points for Carbon. James Tullis swam well with a second place finish in the 100 Yard Back, as well as third place in the 200 Yard IM, securing 11 points for his team.

Ky Earl won the 100 Yard Breast for his team, reciving eight points for the day. Leland Krepsel scored eight points as well, earning two fourth place finishes in the 100 Yard Back and the 50 Yard Free.

For the girl’s group, Evie Halk finished in first place in the 200 Yard Free and the 100 Yard Back, earning 16 points. Lisa King had 16 points earned as well, getting the first place wins in the 50 Yard Free and the 100 Yard Free.

Lily Thayne score 14 points for her team, as she placed first in the 200 Yard IM and a second place finish in the 100 Yard Back. Rachel Blackburn had a couple second place finishes in the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Breast, scoring 12 points for Carbon.

They will have a break for the holidays before their next meet against the Union Cougars on Jan. 8, in Roosevelt.