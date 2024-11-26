Carbon Swim is Up For the Challenge

The Carbon High swim team is coming off of a fantastic season where the girls team placed second in the state championship and the boys finished in eighth in the 3A division. Coach Allie Chamberlain will continue with her seventh year as the head coach and tenth year with the team, where she values hard work, dedication and good sportsmanship. She will be assisted by Cris Chamberlain, Craig Bunnell and Tyrca Jaramillo.

“I like to have a supportive and encouraging approach. I want these athletes to work hard, but have fun. I find that having a fun and engaging atmosphere is what makes for a positive environment where athletes feel motivated to make and achieve their goals,” said Chamberlain.

Mason Engar and Evelyn Halk will lead the teams as captains, with a substantial amount of varsity swimmers returning this season. They include Rachel Blackburn, Maya Bower, Kanyon Christensen, Ky Earl, Bracken Hanson, Leland Kepsel, Lisa King, Logan Kranendonk, Lily Thayn and James Tullis.

Coach Chamberlain stated, “We had more swimmers get involved in the summer program this year, that has been awesome!” Continuing on her expectations from the team, she said, “I want them to give it all they have, be positive and have fun.”

She finished by expressing her feelings on the challenging opponents this year, “We are in a building phase of our team this year after losing so many seniors. All of the competition is going to be hard but these athletes are up for the challenge.”