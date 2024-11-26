Carbon Swim Places Second in Richfield

Carbon swim traveled to Richfield for a meet on Thursday against the Wildcats and the Delta Rabbits.

Beginning in the boys’ group, Mason Engar had a great day overall for the Dinos. He placed first individually in the 200 Yard Free and 500 Yard Free. Leland Kepsel placed first in the 100 Yard Free and second in the 50 Yard Free for his team. Bracken Hanson finished first in the 200 Yard IM and second in the 100 Yard Back.

Traxton Jewkes finished in the third spot in both the 50 Yard Free and the 100 Yard Free. Carlos Mendoza finished fifth in those same events. Benjamin Anderson would win the sixth position in the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Back. Jared Bryson placed fifth in the 500 Yard Free and eighth in the 50 Yard Free.

In the girl’s division, Kanyon Christensen had a fantastic showing, placing first in the 50 Yard Free and second in the 100 Yard Breast. Lily Thayn also had a great day in the water, finishing first in the 500 Yard Free and second in the 200 Yard IM. Maya Bower placed number one overall in the 100 Yard Breast, along with third in the 200 Yard IM.

Evie Halk placed second in the 50 Yard Free and fourth in the 100 Yard Breast. Aylen Lyman finished in third in the 50 Yard Free and fifth in the 100 Yard Breast. Erika Whitmore finished fourth in the 200 Yard Free and sixth in the 100 Yard Breast. Miley Hanson won fourth in the 100 Yard Free and Baelie Erickson finished sixth in the same event.

In the Relays, the team of Halk, Blackburn, Bower and Christensen finished first in the Girls 400 Yard Free Relay. For the boys’, the team of Engar, Mendoza, Bryson and Jewkes finished first in the 200 Yard Relay.

Both girls and boys’ teams finished in second at the meet, behind the hosting team, Richfield Wildcats. Next up for the Carbon team, they will head to Castle Dale for a meet at the Aquatic Center on Nov. 26, followed by the Canyon View invitational Dec. 6-7.