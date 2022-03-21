Carbon Swim Team Named 3A Academic State Champions

The Carbon High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams were recognized during the March Carbon School Board meeting for being named the 3A Academic State Champions.

Superintendent Mika Salas invited the swim team and coaches to the podium in front of the board to be recognized for their hard work, knowing how much class time the athletes miss.

The members of the swim team that were present at the meeting were Alyssa Chamberlain, Boyd Bradford, Gabe Ibanez, Spencer Tullis, Austin Horsley, Camden Chamberlain, Lindsie Fausett, Ellie Hanson and Ada Bradford.

This season, there were 50 athletes on the team and nearly 30 of those swimmers went to 3A State Swim in February. Unfortunately, Carbon was unable to hold its three-year-running state champion title this year, finishing the season in second place behind Judge Memorial.

“We didn’t bring home a trophy this year, but runner-up is not too bad,” said head coach Allie Chamberlain. “Three years in a row is a good run.”

Carbon School Board President Jeffery Richens ended the agenda item with a statement of praise for the Dinos. “We appreciate all you do as student athletes, for your parents and all the time they spend running you back and fourth to different activities, and also the coaches.”