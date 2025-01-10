Carbon Swimmers Compete at Union

The Carbon Dinos swim team made their way to Roosevelt for a meet at Union High School. Ben Lomand and Saint Joseph were also in attendance as the four teams hit the water in 22 events during the meet. The Dinos would place second in both boys’ and girls’ division, as the Union team would get the win at home.

Beginning in the Relays, Carbon’s Kanyon Christensen, Rachel Blackburn, Maya Bower and Lily Thayn finished in first place with a time of 1:59.06 in the 200 Yard Free Relay. In the same Relay for the boys, Mason Engar, Logan Kranendonk, James Tullis and Bracken Hanson missed first place by only one second. The hometown Union team would sweep all other relays during the meet.

In the individual races for the girls’ events, Lisa King had a great day, scoring 37 points for the Dinos. King finished first in the 100 Yards Free and second in the 50 Yard Free. Maya Bower also had 37 points for her team, with a first place finish in the 500 Yard Free and second in the 200 Yard Free.

Kanyon Christensen ended the day with 33 points, finishing second in the 100 Yard Breast and third in the 50 Yard Free. Lily Thayn had 33 points as well, finishing in second in the 500 Yard Free and third in the 200 Yard Free. Rachel Blackburn scored 32 points for her team, as she placed second in the 100 Yard Free and fourth in the 200 Yard Free. Evie Halk scored 31 points, finishing third in the 100 Yard Fly and fourth in the 100 Yard Back.

Aylen Lyman ended the day with 30 points, finishing third in the 100 Yard Breast and fifth in the 50 Yard Free. Avy Atwood scored 23 points, with an eighth place finish in the 100 Yard Back and ninth in the 200 Yard Free. Erika Whitmore scored 22 points for the Lady Dinos, finishing in eighth in the 100 Yard Free and tenth in the 100 Yard Back. Rozlyn Stowe finished tenth in the 50 Yard Free and twelfth in the 200 Yard Free, scoring 18 points for Carbon. Baelie Erickson ended the day with nine points, finishing eleventh in the 100 Yard Back and thirteenth in the 100 Yard Free.

Moving to the individual boys’ results, Mason Engar led the team with 37 points, finishing first in the 200 Yard IM and second in the 100 Yard Free. Bracken Hanson was next with 34 points, finishing first in the 200 Yards Free and fifth in the 100 Yard Fly. Logan Kranendonk scored 28 for the Dinos, finishing fourth in the 100 Yard Fly and sixth in the 100 Yard Breast.

James Tullis scored 28 points as well for Carbon, finishing fifth place in both the 200 Yard Free and 500 Yard Free. Ky Earl scored 27 points, finishing fifth in the 100 Yard Breast and seventh in the 100 Yard Free. Traxton Jewkes ended the day with 24 points, finishing tenth in both the 50 Yard Free and 100 Yard Free.

Caden Steele scored 23 points, finishing tenth in the 100 Yard Back and twelfth in the 50 Yard Free. Dallin Humes had 23 points as well, finishing eighth in the 100 Yard Free and ninth in the 200 Yard Free. Spencer Hawley scored 11 points with a ninth place finish in the 100 Yard Breast. Vincent Rondinelli finished tenth in the 200 Yard Free, scoring nine points for his team.

Carbon will now compete over the weekend at the Cedar Invite in Cedar City on Jan. 10-11, followed by a trip to Vernal on Jan. 15 against Uintah.