Carbon Takes Down Delta

The Carbon High School soccer team made their way to Delta on Tuesday for a region matchup against the Rabbits. The Lady Dinos were coming off a win last week against Juab with hopes of climbing the rankings.

Carbon came out of the gate with scoring on their mind, putting down four goals in the first half with solid defensive strategies, allowing no goals going into the break. The story would remain the same in the second half, with four more goals scored for the Dinos offense. The game would end with a road win for Carbon over Delta, 8-1.

Chrissy Jones had a great game, finding the back of the net three time in the match, adding on an assist as well. Lydia Lancaster ended the game with a goal and an assist for her team. Blythe Bradford would also get a goal in the match and Bailey Johnson provided an assist for her teammate.

Malia Smith had another fantastic showing, ending the night with three scores and three assists in the match. Smith is leading the team with 15 goals and 10 assists after the first six games of the season. Manti’s Taylie Mickelsen, also has 15 goals thus far in the season. The two sit on top of the Utah rankings for goals scored.

The Lady Dinos sit at third in the region standings with a 3-1 region record. Ahead of them are two undefeated teams sitting at 4-0, the Canyon View Falcons and the Manti Templars. Next up for Carbon will be a home game against the Richfield Wildcats (1-2) on Thursday. Then their next game will be a possible state tournament matchup, as they are set to face the Manti Templars in a surely exciting game on Tuesday, September 5.