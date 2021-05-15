Carbon Takes Region Track

The 2021 Region 12 track championship was hosted in Price on Wednesday and Thursday with great representation from both Carbon and Emery high schools. The Dinos ended the day with two region title as the girls’ and boys’ teams took their respective competitions.

In the girls’ 1600 meter, Carbon High School (CHS) Dino Beverly Lancaster came in second place with a time of 5:34. Sophia Taylor, Ambree Jones and Erin Stromness of CHS also went fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Emery’s Addie Lester (8th), Kalle Cook (11th), Kylee Willis (13th) and Sophia Gardner (14th) also competed in the 1600 meter.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ 1600 meter, CHS’s Kobe Cruz and Emery High School (EHS) Spartan Bryar Meccariello came in at third and fifth place, followed by Easton Humes (CHS, 6th), Cannon Sharp (EHS, 8th), Camden Larsen (EHS, 9th) and Braxton Ware (CHS, 10th).

Carbon’s Ryker Childs and Emery’s Treven Brazier continued their rivalry at the region competition. Brazier took the 110 meter hurdles with a 14.98 time. Childs followed closely behind in second place with a time of 15.10. The two met again in the 300 hurdles as Brazier once again grabbed the top spot with a 39.39 time. Child followed closely in 40.32 seconds, good for second place. Brazier rounded out three first-place finishes in the battle as he also took first in the 100 with Childs in second.

In the girls’ 100 meter hurdles, Carbon’s Eminie Elliot and Lindsey Jespersen came in third and fourth, respectively. Lady Spartan Bethany Justice took fifth. Carbon’s girls’ team then went 2-3-4-5 in the 100 meter thanks to Elliott, Lyndee Mower, Jespersen and Elizabeth Marshall.

Lady Dino Mia Crompton took the second in the 400 meter with Emery’s Nicole Castro in seventh. Carbon’s Easton Humes and Nathan Hobbs came in second and sixth place in the same race, followed by EHS’s Mason Hurdsman in seventh place.

The 300 meter saw Justice take third for the Lady Spartans with teammate Brynn Gordon in sixth. For the Lady Dinos, Jespersen took fourth with SayDee Johnson in fifth. The Lady Dinos also did well in the 800 meter with Makenna Blanc in second and Lancaster in third. Lady Spartan Addie Lester finished in fourth. For the boys in the 800 meter, Spartan Jess Christiansen took second followed by Bryar Meccariello in fourth and Carbon’s Cruz in fifth.

In the sprint medley relays, the Lady Dinos secured first place with Emery in third. On the boys’ side, Carbon took second and the Spartans again came in third. The Lady Dinos snagged first in the 4×100 followed by Emery in second. The Lady Dinos also claimed the top spot in the 4×400. For the boys, Carbon took third with Emery in sixth in the 4×100. The Dinos took second in the 4×400.

In long-distance, the Lady Dinos went 1-2-3-4 in the 3200 with Lancaster, Taylor, Stromness and Jones. Lady Spartan Kalle Cook finished sixth while teammate Kylee Willis took seventh. On the boys’ side, Carbon’s Kruz took third with teammate Pierce Bryner in fifth. Spartan Camden Larden earned sixth.

In the field events, Dino Caleb Winfree took the top spot in the high jump. He also earned a second place finish in the long jump. Teammate Bowden Richardson also grabbed a win, this time in the javelin, while Childs took first in the long jump. Carson Shepard finished third in the discus while Bradley Wood took second in shot put and fifth in discus.

On the girls’ side, Carbon’s Haylee Prescott took first in the high jump with Emery’s Daicee Ungerman in second and Abby Morris in third. In the long jump, the Lady Dinos took second, third and fourth thanks to Elliott, Johnson and Prescott. Justice took fifth for the Lady Spartans.

Emery’s Haley Guymon took second in discus while Carbon’s Eva Grimaldo, Kayla Lee and Lizabeth Pugliese took fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Lee also took third in shot put with Guymon in fifth. Emery’s Guymon took first in javelin with Tymber Bennett, Miriah Salee and Julia Shorts taking fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Lady Dinos ended the day with a dominating performance as they garnered 234 points. Richfield was far behind with 109 points followed by Emery with 83 points. The Carbon boys’ team took the title with 105.5, followed by Richfield with 142 and Emery with 124.

Up next, the 3A State Championships will be at Davis High School on May 21-22.