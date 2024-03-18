Carbon Tennis Battles North Sanpete *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Tennis squad hosted North Sanpete on March 14 to face off against the Hawks for a region matchup.

In singles, Nicholas Bryner started out the match with a solid showing, but would fall to his opponent in both sets. He ended by winning three games in his first set and four in his second.

Memphis Howell had a similar outcome, winning four in his first set, three in his second set, before falling in a tough fought match.

In the doubles matches, Cameron Jones and Zander Carillo defeated their opponents in both sets. Winning 6-4 in set one and also taking the second set 7-6 (7-4). Carillo would receive the Carbon player of the match honors, but the Dinos would fall to the Hawks, 5-1.

The Dinos will travel to Manti next to battle the Templars on their courts for another region matchup on Tuesday.