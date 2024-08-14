Carbon Tennis Falls in Debut

The Lady Dinos Tennis squad had their debut match of the season as they traveled to Roosevelt to face the Union Cougars. Lisa King would start out her year as the Player of the Match for Carbon.

She secured the win in two sets, the first one 6-3 and the second 6-4. In the next singles match, Ireland Keil faced a couple tough battles, but would fall in two sets, both with a score of 7-5. In the final singles match, Leah Sweeney would go the distance with her opponent, winning in the first set, 6-2, before falling to her opponent in the second set, 2-6. With the final set going until a final score of 10-8, with Sweeney coming out with the victory.

The young team struggles in the doubles matches, unable to get a win over the Lady Cougars. They would fall to Union with a final score of 4-2. The team will have a fun one up next, with the Lady Spartans visiting the Price tennis courts on Friday. Carbon and Emery matches will begin at 3:30 p.m.