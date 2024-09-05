Carbon Tennis Falls to 3-2 in Region

The Carbon High School tennis team welcomed the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday for a region matchup. The Dinos struggled against the tough squad, as they would fall to the Cats, five sets to one.

Ireland Keil had the sole win of the day for the Carbon squad. The Sophomore faced Richfield’s senior Peyton Byars in singles one. The match was quite a battle, but Keil would get the win in two sets showing great composure. Set one ended at 7-6 (7-2) and set two finished at 7-6 (7-3).

Jocelyn Dimick and Cecily Riley had a good match as well. They would fall in set one, 6-3, then have a back-and-forth 7-6 (7-4) in set two, getting the win. They could not pull off the win in set three. Carbon sits at 3-2 in the region and Richfield is now 4-1, moving toward the last weeks of the regular season.

The Lady Dinos will travel to Vernal next to face the Uintah Utes for a non-region match. Then they are back home the next day for a match with the Delta Rabbits. The Rabbits sit at 1-2 in the region.