Carbon Tennis Falls to Juab

The Carbon Dino tennis team hosted the Juab Wasps on Wednesday for a region matchup. The Dinos would fall to Juab 5-1 after their two-match win streak.

Josiah Trostle was the lone Dino who had won his match. The match started with Trostle getting the first set win, 6-2. In the next set, Nathan Barnes of Juab would win the set, 6-3. In the final set, Trostle finished out the match, winning the set, 6-4.

Carbon sits at 2-4 in the region thus far, about half way through the season. After a little hiatus for spring break, the Dinos will travel to North Sanpete for their second meeting with the Hawks on April 9.