Carbon Tennis Takes Down Rabbits

The Lady Dino tennis squad hosted the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday for a region match. The match had some competitive matchups, but the Carbon girls would come out the victors, four wins to two.

In Singles one, Ireland Keil would go three sets with her opponent but would fall in set three, 6-4. Leah Sweeney made quick work of her opponent in singles two, winning both sets, 6-2. Mandy Riggs would also get the win in Singles, scoring 6-1 and 6-4, winning in two sets.

In the Doubles matchups, Emme Stockdale and Kiley Sasser went the distance, falling in the third set, 6-3. Gianna Valdez and Cecily Riley also went three sets, they would secure the win in set three, 6-3. Abby Tharp and Kamberlee Hoffman won in two sets, with the final set ending in a very close 7-6 (13-11).

The win put them in fourth place in the Region 12 standings with a region record of 4-3, following the undefeated Juab Wasps (6-0), North Sanpete (6-1) and Richfield (5-2).

The Lady Dinos will travel to Mt. Pleasant over the weekend for the Central Utah Invitational Tournament.