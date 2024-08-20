Carbon Tennis Wins First Meeting Against Emery *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon and Emery Tennis squads met on Friday for their first meeting of the season. The match was hosted in Price, where both teams enjoyed being back on the courts and being able to talk with some friends from the opposing team.

The Lady Dinos would get the win with the team score at 5-1. In the first singles match, Lisa King had a great performance against Tatum Jensen. King would win both sets 6-0. In the second singles match, Ireland Keil faced Dorian Price, where Keil’s performance would earn her the win, as well as being awarded player of the match. Keil would win in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0. In the third singles match, Mandy Riggs competed against Abbie Jensen. Riggs would get the win in two sets with a score of 6-1 and 6-0 as well.

Moving on to the doubles matches, Emery would get their sole win in first doubles. Acelyn Migliori and Julia Peterson battled against Leah Sweeney and Gianna Valdez. The Lady Spartans would get the win in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4. Carbon’s Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale competed against Tandy Bennett and Lily Sorensen, with the Carbon girls getting the win in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1. Finishing out the doubles matches, Kiley Sasser and Jocelyn Dimick would defeat their opponents in two sets as well, scoring 6-2 and 6-1.

Emery will have a couple back-to-back matches against Delta and Payson, before both Carbon and Emery compete at the Carbon Invitational. The Invitational will be a two-day tournament with a number of schools traveling to Price to compete this weekend on August 23-24.