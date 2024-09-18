Carbon Unable to Take Down Undefeated Falcons

The Carbon girls’ soccer team met the second-ranked 3A team in the state on Tuesday for a region match on Carbon’s home field. The last meeting with Canyon View resulted in a 5-3 loss in Cedar City.

Both teams began the first half scoring two goals apiece, going into the second half with a tie. The Falcons were relentless shooting on the Carbon goal, putting away three more scores in the second. Carbon was able to get one more score, but would fall once more to Canyon View, 5-3.

Blythe Bradford had a goal in the match, with two assists to her teammates. Malia Smith also had a goal and an assist. Kenzie Morgan found the net in the match for the Lady Dinos and Madi Barlow collected 18 saves against the furious Falcon offense.

The RPI has the Lady Dinos (8-3) ranked as the number four team in the state in 3A, out of all 18 teams. Judge Memorial leads the rankings with an undefeated 9-0 record. Followed by Canyon View (12-2) and Manti (11-1).

Carbon will travel to Nephi next for a match with the Wasps on Thursday. The Lady Dinos won the last meeting, 5-0.