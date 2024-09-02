Carbon Unable to Tame the Tigers

Two undefeated teams were set to face off on Friday night as the Carbon Dinos traveled to Ogden for a game against the Tigers. Carbon is coming off of wins over American Leadership Academy and the Grand Red Devils. Ogden is coming off of two lopsided wins over the Cottonwood Colts and the Judge Memorial Bulldogs.

The Tigers were feeling good in front of their home crowd, scoring off of a couple touchdowns ran in by Ogden’s Cy Arnold. They would tack on three more points in the second quarter as Kyle Jensen would successfully make his field goal.

As the time wound down to two digits in the first half, Carbon’s Maddux Wilson picked off the opposing quarterback. Wilson would take it to the house for a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown. The score was now at 17-7, in favor of the home team.

Carbon’s defense continued to struggle in the third quarter, as Ogden would find the endzone two more times, giving them a comfy lead going into the fourth, 31-7. The Dinos would score in the fourth with a touchdown pass from Stockton Kennedy to Trace Crespin.

The damage had been done, as the Tigers handed the Dinos their first loss this season, 31-14. Carbon will look to get back into the win column as they will play the non-region Union Cougars in Price on Friday.

Union has a win over Judge and had a tough loss against the Emery Spartans, coming off a loss to the Uintah Utes. Carbon and Union will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.