Carbon Vice Principal to Receive Outstanding Sr. High School Administrator Award

CHS Press Release

Carbon High School’s Vice Principal, Steve Pay, has been nominated and chosen to receive the award for Outstanding Sr. High School Administrator by the Utah Music Educators Association (UMEA).

The award is given to a public school administrator that demonstrates “commitment to and support of music education in the schools,” according to the Utah Music Educators Association website.

Nomination must come from members of the UMEA organization and can be in recognition of long-term support or for an outstanding, one-time contribution.

Pay was nominated for his outstanding and ongoing support of music in Carbon School District.

Every year, UMEA members are asked to nominate other music teachers, administrators, and individuals who provide outstanding support or service to the music education community, said Jenni Perkins, UMEA awards chair.

“The award of “Administrator of the Year” is our most nominated award as we know that we can’t do our job successfully without a supportive administrator in our corner to help us as music teachers,” she said.

Awards are put to an anonymous vote by the 16 UMEA board members in a poll where they consider the nominations submitted for each person.

“The nomination for (Pay) was really stellar and drew people to him to receive this award”, Perkins said.

According to Perkins, this award varies from year to year, with some years awarding at most 4 different administrators.

“This year we are recognizing an Outstanding Sr. High School Administrator, Outstanding Jr. High/Middle School Administrator, and an Outstanding District Administrator,” she said.

When asked about this award, Pay said he feels humbled.

“I marvel at the work (music teachers) do,” Pay said. “I don’t remember not knowing how to read music. It’s like walking and talking for me.”

Although most in the community may recognize him for his theater prowess, music is what brought him to the stage first.

“My first concert was in 4th grade when I performed playing those recorders we all learned on,” he said. “From there it was trumpet and then percussion. Music led me to Brigham Young University, where I had the opportunity to travel with the Young Ambassadors across the U.S., Mexico and South America, performing before thousands of people.”

Pay said he holds a deep appreciation for music teachers and the “profound impact they have on students’ lives.”

He thanks his own high school band teacher, Mr. Alfred Morris, for helping him foster his love for music and for teaching.

“My own teaching style was inspired by (Mr. Morris)”, he said. “(Mr. Morris) instilled in me the importance of not just teaching, but also mentoring his students to help them succeed.”

Pay said it took him a few years to finally get into education, but one there he never looked back.

“It has been something I will always look back on and be grateful I had the opportunity to hopefully make a difference in someone’s life”, he said.

Chris Sweeney, Dean of Students at Carbon High School and Assistant Marching Band Director, says Pay is deserving of this award because of his passion for the performing arts.

“He has experienced the benefits of music and theatre in his life and it is very evident that he wants our students to receive the very same benefits,” he said. “Steve loves supporting the arts and he spends countless hours assisting where he can.”

Sweeney said he has seen Pay provide many opportunities for students to share their musical talents and encourage them to perform at their very best.

“Let’s not forget that he taught theatre for many years at Carbon High,” he said. “But the music activities and projects always felt his influence and support.”

Pay will be presented the award in the opening ceremony held for UMEA members at their annual Professional Development Conference at the Dixie Center in St. George on January 31 and February 1, 2025.

UMEA is the state affiliate of the national organization, National Association for Music Educators, or NAfME.

The state organization sponsors many music events for musicians throughout the school year including All State events in Choir, Band, Orchestra, and Jazz.

UMEA also partners with the Utah High School Activities Association for Solo and Ensemble events.

The organization is dedicated to improving existing music programs and creating opportunities for musical learning, growth and leadership.