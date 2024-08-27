Carbon Volleyball Competes in St. George

The Lady Dinos traveled to St. George over the weekend for a tournament with multiple teams from around Utah including the Cottonwood Colts, Stansbury Stallions, Kanab Cowboys, Waterford Ravens, St. Joseph Jayhawks, Escalanta Mouquis, Panguitch Bobcats, Delta Rabbits, Canyon View Falcons and the hometown Dixie Flyers.

Carbon was set for a matchup with 4A school Stansbury Stallions on Friday. Stansbury had a 9-3 region record last season. The Lady Dinos would come out and win a tough battle in the first set of three, getting the win, 26-24. Set two brought another competitive round, with the Stallions getting the win 25-21. Moving on to the last set, the Stallions would have the slight upper hand once more, winning the set, 15-10. Stansbury would get the match win, 1-2.

The Kanab Cowboys were next, having a standout weekend, and would get the 0-2 victory over Carbon in the second matchup. For the final game of Friday, they would have a match against the Escalante Mouquis, where the Lady Dinos would get a quick two wins, finishing the day on a good note.

Saturday morning, Carbon was set to play the hometown host of the tournament, the Dixie Flyers. As it stood, the first team to three set wins would get the victory. The Lady Dinos would best the 4A Flyers in the first set, with the win, 25-19. The Flyers would settle in on their home turf, getting three straight wins over the Lady Dinos, winning a couple by only a few points.

Next up was the Cottonwood Colts, the final 4A school the Dinos would face at the tournament. Carbon looked great, getting the three-game sweep over the Colts with the score 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20. In the final game of the tournament, the Lady Dinos would play Sandy Utah’s, Waterford Ravens. The Dinos rode the momentum from the prior game, getting another three-set streak for the win.

Carbon would end the tournament with a respectable 3-3 record. Canyon View had a solid tournament and will be a team to keep an eye on. The Falcons had a perfect 6-0 weekend, with wins over Stansbury, Dixie, Kanab, Panguitch, Waterford and Delta. Next up for the Dinos squad, they will have their first region game of the year against the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday, coming into the match with a 6-2 record.