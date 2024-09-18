Carbon Volleyball Drops to 2-4 in Region

The Carbon and Manti volleyball teams were both sitting at a 2-3 record, looking to climb up the rankings with a win on Tuesday night. The Lady Dinos would play host to the match, as both teams came out battling in the first set.

The set would end with a score of 25-23, in favor of the Templars. Set two also brought another tough battle, ending in 25-22, Manti. This brought the match to the third set, where Manti would once again get the victory, scoring 25-17.

With the sweep over the Dinos, Manti is now tied with Emery and Richfield with a 3-3 record. Carbon drops to 2-4, tied with Delta. Canyon View (6-0) and North Sanpete (5-1) lead the way in the region.