Carbon Volleyball Falls to 1-2 in Region

The Richfield Wildcats hosted the Carbon volleyball team for a region match on Thursday. Prior to the match, Carbon was 1-1 and the Wildcats were still seeking their first region win at 0-2.

Richfield would take care of business on their home court in the first set, winning 25-17. They would also win in set two, with a comfortable 25-14 win. The Lady Dinos weren’t going to allow the sweep, as they won in set three, 25-18. In set four, Richfield brought the heat and closed out the match with a win, 25-12. The Lady Cats would get the team win, 3-1.

Next up for the Lady Dinos, they will travel to Delta to face the 2-1 Rabbits. Delta is coming off of wins over Juab and the defending state champions, Emery Spartans.