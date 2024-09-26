Carbon Volleyball Falls to North Sanpete

The Carbon Volleyball team traveled to Mt. Pleasant for a match against the Hawks on Tuesday night. The Lady Hawks come into the game with a 6-1 region record, sitting at second in the Region 12 standings.

The North Sanpete squad had a great showing on their home court, outscoring the Lady Dinos in three straight sets. Carbon falls to 2-6 in the region, as they move forward to the last month of the regular season, where they hope to climb up the rankings.

They will be on the road again on Thursday for a match with the Juab Wasps, followed by three straight home games against Richfield, Delta and Canyon View. Before closing out the season against Manti and Emery on the road.