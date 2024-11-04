Carbon Volleyball Finishes Season at UVU

The Carbon Dinos volleyball team made their way to Orem for the 3A state tournament over the weekend. Carbon went in, seeded at 14, and drew the number three ranked Union Cougars for their first match. The Cougars went 9-1 in their region, winning the Region 13 title.

The first set was all Union, coming out with the win, 25-13. The Lady Dinos would start to find their stride, but unfortunately would fall in set two, 25-19. The third set, Carbon looked great, fighting in a tough set with the region 13 champs. They would fall in the end after a tough battle, 25-23.

This brought them into the consolation bracket, where they were set to face the 11 ranked Ogden Tigers. In the best-of-three matchup, Ogden would win the first set, 25-15. Carbon found a win in the second set, 25-22. The teams faced the third and final set, where the Tigers would get the close win, 25-21. Ending the year for the Dino volleyball squad.

Jacee Jensen led the team in assists with 223 and aces with 35, along with 97 kills and 254 digs. Bailey Curtis finished the season leading the Dinos in kills with 137, along with 27 aces and 146 digs. Maddi Ferguson led the team in digs with 258, along with 24 aces and 30 assists.

Brooke Banks ended the year with 52 kills, six aces and 20 digs. Ella Morley finished the season with 117 assists, 16 aces and 48 digs. Brailee Peterson ended with 90 digs and 93 kills. Bella Simkins led the team in blocks with eight and had 89 kills for her team. Emma Dart finished the season with 11 aces, 36 digs and 80 assists. Avy Atwood had 51 kills and 37 digs for her squad. Kennlee Kennedy ended the year with 55 digs and eight aces.

The season comes to an end as five seniors will not be returning to the club next year. Jensen, Curtis, Ferguson, Banks and Morley are commended for all the hard work and dedication they have put in with their years with the team.