Carbon Volleyball Hosts Delta Amidst Homecoming Week *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon volleyball team hosted the Delta Rabbits on Thursday for a region matchup. In their last meeting in Delta, Carbon came away with the win in five sets. This time around, the Rabbits were ready to compete on the road, as they would get the match win in three sets (17-25, 19-25, 12-25).

The team has three region matches remaining in the season, before the state tournament. The first is against the Canyon View Falcons on Tuesday, for their last home match of the season. Then, on Oct. 11 and 12, Carbon will be competing at the SVC South Sevier tournament. They are set to face a couple solid teams in the South Sevier Rams and Payson Lions.