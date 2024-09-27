Carbon Volleyball Stomps on Wasps

The Carbon volleyball team made their way out to Nephi on Thursday night for a match with the Wasps. The Lady Dinos won their last meeting with Juab, winning three sets to one on their home court last month.

They were set to meet again, as Carbon would come out of the gate strong with a victory in the first set, 25-20. They kept the momentum on their side, winning in set two with the identical score, 25-20. This brought them to set three, where they cruised to a victory once again, 25-15, earning them the match win.

Jacie Jensen had a great match, with 21 big assists to her teammates, along with nine digs, two kills and four aces. Brailee Peterson had a solid night as well with seven kills, eight digs, 15 receptions and an ace.

Bailey Curtis finished her night with six kills, two blocks, six digs, 12 receptions and an ace. Maddi Ferguson earned 13 digs, 13 receptions and three assists for her team. Bella Simkins ended the nigh with three digs, two blocks and seven kills.

The Lady Dinos (3-6) will face Richfield (5-4) next for a match in Carbon County with the Wildcats on Tuesday. Richfield won their last meeting, 3-1. Then they host the Delta Rabbits (3-6) on Thursday, where they won the Rabbits in their last meeting, 3-2.