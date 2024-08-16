Carbon Volleyball to be Fundamentally Sound

Teresa Mower will be continuing to coach the Carbon High School volleyball team for her seventh year as head coach. Her assistants will once again be Miranda Milovich (JV), Tatalie Jensen (So) and Sara Grundy (Fr). The team will have only one returning Varsity starter, giving the team a completely new look.

“This season we are going back to basics. We are working on being fundamentally sound in every aspect of the game and out-hustling any team we play. We are a young team, but they have a lot of heart and if we can continue to play as one, I think we will turn some heads this season for sure,” said Coach Mower.

To improve during the offseason, the team has worked hard with team camps, skills camp and summer workouts. “I have seen significant growth in so many of my players this season in comparison to last season,” stated Mower.

She continued when asked about the challenging opponents this year, “Our region is always tough and this year will be no exception. Region teams like North Sanpete and Canyon View are returning most all of their varsity players, along with the usual great teams, so we will be pushed every time we step on the court.”

Coach Mower ended the interview by saying, “I can’t wait for this season to begin. It’s going to be exciting. Go Dinos!”