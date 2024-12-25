CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 2025 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold it’s 2025 Quarterly Meetings at the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501. Subsequent Special Meetings may be scheduled as necessary in addition to these dates.

January 14, 2025 3:00 PM Quarterly Meeting – Upstairs Conference Room

April 22, 2025 3:00 PM Annual Meeting – Downstairs Conference Room

July 15, 2025 3:00 PM Quarterly Meeting – Downstairs Conference Room

October 21, 2025 3:00 PM Quarterly Meeting – Downstairs Conference Room

December 16, 2025 3:00 PM Budget Meeting – Downstairs Conference Room

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call 435-299-9756 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Carbon Water Conservancy District

Gordon Odendahl, Clerk

Published in ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.