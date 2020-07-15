CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT – REQUESTS FOR BIDS

Carbon Water Conservancy District (CWCD) is looking for qualified contractors to bid on a fencing project located south of Scofield, Utah. The project consists of approximately 10,500 linear feet of pressure treated vertical posts, 9’ apart, with three (3) lodge pole pine horizontal rails, 20’ long. Project also consists of gates and fisherman access points. Bidding specifications and drawings can be obtained from either CWCD, (801) 573-2337 or (435) 299-9756, or Dominion Engineering, LLC, (801) 713-3000. There will be an onsite walk of the project on July 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Meet at the Scofield gas station north side of town. The bid opening will be on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the “Business & Technical Assistance Center” 375 S. Carbon Ave. Price, Utah 84501 – Conference Room # 152.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 15 and July 22, 2020.