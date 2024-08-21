Carbon Wins 5-1 Against Falcons

The Lady Dinos tennis team traveled to Cedar City for their first region matchup of the season against the Canyon View Falcons. The Dinos would get the sweep in the singles matchups and win two of the three doubles matches, giving them their second victory of the season, 5-1.

In the singles matchups, Lisa King defeated her opponent in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0. Leah Sweeney would get the victory against her opponents as well, with the same score in two sets. Gianna Valdez had a tough battle, but would achieve the win in two sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

In the double’s matchups, Ireland Kiel and Mandy Riggs would fall to Aliyah and Jayda Hathaway, whom have plenty of experience playing doubles with one another. They still put up a great fight, falling in two sets, both with a score of 6-4. Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale would get the win in two sets, with a score of 6-0 and 6-2.

In the final doubles match, Kiley Sasser and Jocelyn Dimick were successful in their match, winning 6-1 in both sets. In the extra doubles match, Cecily Riley and Abby Tharp had a victory as well, winning the set, 8-4.

They will have a couple days rest before hosting the Carbon Invitational this weekend at the Price tennis courts. The two-day event will host a number of schools, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.