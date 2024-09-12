Carbon Wins Against Rabbits in Five Set Thriller

The Lady Dinos traveled to Delta for a region match against the Delta Rabbits. Carbon was just coming off a loss to Richfield and the Rabbits were coming off a two game-win streak over Emery and Juab.

The beginning set would set the tone for the entire match, as it would go down to a score of 26-24, in favor of Carbon. The Lady Dinos would secure the win in set two as well, 25-22. The Rabbits found their stride, coming back with two straight set wins, 25-20 and 25-19. This set the stage for the final set, which went down to the wire.

Carbon dug deep, closing out the final set with the win, 15-13. This gave them the match win, improving them to a 2-2 region record. They now sit in the middle of the pack in fourth, behind Canyon View (4-0), North Sanpete (3-1) and Emery (3-1).

Next up, they will face the tough Canyon View squad on their home turf for their first meeting of the season.