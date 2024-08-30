Carbon Wins in Competitive Match

After a tough loss on Wednesday to the North Sanpete Hawks, the Lady Dinos tennis team was set to face the Manti Templars in Price. After some very exciting matches that were all competitive on both side of the court. Carbon would come out victorious, 3-2.

In singles, Leah Sweeney won in two sets, both by the score of 6-3. Mandy Riggs also had the win, winning 6-3 and 6-2. In the doubles area events, Emily Dufour and Emme Stockdale had the match of the day, going three sets. The duo lost in the first set 6-7 (4-7) and won the second set 7-6 (7-4). In set three, the two cruised to the win, 6-0, helping the Lady Dinos claim the team victory for the day.

The team will see the Richfield Wildcats next on Sept. 3. The Cats are 5-2 overall this season with a region record of 2-1. They will also be preparing for the Panther Slam tournament on September 6 and 7. The tournament will be held in St. George, where the Lady Dinos will see some unfamiliar competition.