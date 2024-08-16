Carbon Wins in Third Straight Shutout

The Lady Dinos were set to hit the road, traveling to Mt. Pleasant for their first region match of the year against the North Sanpete Hawks. The Hawks were coming off of a big win over South Sevier, where they won, 8-0. Carbon was coming off of scoring 10 goals and allowing none, in their two recent victories.

The Carbon soccer team came out in the first half, scoring two goals before the break. In the second half, they wanted to put an exclamation point on the game, relentlessly tacking on five more. On the defensive side of the ball, the Lady Dinos were once again a force to be reckoned with. Carbon would finish the game winning 7-0. Shutting out the opposing offense for the third straight game.

Malia Smith was set on scoring for her team, ending the game with three goals and an assist. Bailey Johnson was the epitome of a great teammate, finishing with three assists and a goal. Maggie Hinckley, Lydia Lancaster and Kenzie Morgan would all also find the back of the net in the game to round out the seven goals. Blythe Bradford couldn’t get a goal on her six shots on the net, but ended with a respectable two assists for the match.

The defense was fantastic, keeping possession on the opposing team’s side, helping their offense shine. Madi Barlow would end the match with six saves on the net. Carbon is now at 17 goals and zero points allowed in their first three matches.

Next up is a tough one, the always intense Canyon View Falcons will play host to the Lady Dinos on Tuesday, for a possible state tournament preview matchup.