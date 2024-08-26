Carbon With Another Shutout in Second Region Win

The Carbon soccer team traveled to Nephi to play the Juab Wasps on Thursday for a region matchup. Both teams protected their net in the first half, with the score tied at zero going into the second half. The Lady Dinos offense found their rhythm, finding the back of the net five times, ending the game with their second region win, 5-0.

Freshman Malia Smith had three goals in the game, bringing her tally up to 12 goals on the season already. She is currently the second leading scorer in Utah. Bailey Johnson finished the match with an assist and a goal in the match. Chrissy Jones scored a goal as well and Blyth Bradford had an assist in the win over the Wasps.

Carbon received their fourth win of the season, all wins by shutout with help from the solid defensive play from the team. Madi Barlow and company ended with nine saves on the day. Next up the Lady Dinos will travel to play the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday. Carbon and Delta both sit at 2-1 in the region, behind two undefeated teams in the Manti Templars and Canyon View Falcons.