Carbon’s Academic All-State Athletes Recognized at School Board

During the Carbon School Board’s monthly meeting, several district students were recognized for receiving Academic All-State accolades for the 2024 fall sports season. To earn the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 4.0 while competing at the varsity level in their designated sport.

“These kids are really examples of students who stay super busy. They take school seriously, they’re successful and they also challenge themselves with extracurricular activities,” said Superintendent Mika Salas.

The following students were recognized for their achievements:

Girls’ Volleyball: Bailey Curtis and Jacie Jensen

Boys' Cross Country: Bradley Sweeney, Josiah Trostle, and Tyler Morris

Boys' Golf: Rydge Butler

Football: Luke Brady

“They’re examples of what we hope everyone will achieve. So thank you all and congratulations,” exclaimed Superintendent Salas.