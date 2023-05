The 3A State Tennis Tournament was hosted over the weekend of May 12 and 13. Through his winning performance at the play-in tournament, Carbon Dino Dylan Black was the lone competitor representing the high school.

Black competed in third singles. According to head coach Pete Riggs, he was the #16 seed, meaning he matched up against the #1 seed. Though Black gave it his all, he ultimately fell 0-6, 0-6.

“He did play pretty well despite the score and learned a lot,” shared Riggs.