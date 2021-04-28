Carbon’s Logo Could be Victorious – They Need Your Vote

The Utah High School Athletic Association is once again hosting their High School Logo Madness competition, which kicked off on April 10 with American Fork versus Green Canyon.

Carbon, Emery, Pinnacle and Green River High schools were all part of the competition, with Carbon and Green River finding themselves triumphant as the duo that made it into the second round.

Carbon topped the contest against Pleasant Grove at 73.6%. While Green River also took the win over Orem at 67.8%, they lost to Timpanogos 45.6%.

Carbon continued topping, triumphing over Milford, Altamont and Syracuse to continue climbing the ranks. On Wednesday, it was announced that the challenge has ranked between two schools, with Carbon being one of them.

Carbon now faces Timpanogos to be named the winner of this competition. Currently, Carbon leads by just over 50%. Those that wish to vote for CHS and help them battle to victory may do so here.