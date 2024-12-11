Carbon’s Massive Third Quarter Earns Their First Win

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Grand County Red Devils on Tuesday night for a non-region matchup. Grand was coming off a three-point loss to Panguitch, coming into the game with a 2-4 record.

The Red Devils jumped out in the lead after the first quarter, 16-13. The Dinos settled in and gained control, scoring 19 points in the second quarter, bringing the score at the half to 33-31. The third quarter is when the Dinos went into top gear, as they scored 34 points in the quarter, outscoring Grand by 17 points.

The game came to an end, giving the Dinos their first win of the year after some close games to begin their season, 74-54. Carbon rebounded very well in the game with 47 boards combine for the team. They were also tough on defense, with 14 steals.

Cannon Mortensen had a fantastic game, leading the Dinos with 21 points, along with eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. Kyler Orth followed in scoring with 17, completing a double-double with 11 rebounds. Rydge Butler was the third member of the team in double digits, scoring 16 for his team, 12 of which coming from beyond the arc.

Carter Warburton had a solid all-around game with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ty Mortensen ended the night with five points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Caleb Sorenson had four points, two boards, two assists and a steal for his team. Evan Lancaster made his presence felt with five rebounds, three assists, two points and three steals.

The Dinos begin region play on the road Thursday against the Juab Wasps. The wasps have been playing well beginning the season with a 6-1 record, coming off of a victory over North Summit, 57-53. After that, the boys will be on their home court on Dec. 18 against the Delta Rabbits, where the game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.