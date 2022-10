ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos were given the #12 seed and took on #5 Richfield on Friday in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament.

The Wildcats jumped out in front early in this one and never looked back. Six first-half touchdowns put Carbon in a big hole. The Dinos never could climb out and went on to lose 49-0.

Carbon’s season comes to a close with a 2-9 record.