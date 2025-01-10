Carbon’s Valiant Effort Ends in Falcon Win

The Carbon High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Canyon View Falcons on Thursday night for a region matchup. Carbon was coming off of a loss to the Emery Spartans and the Falcons were coming off of a 51-point victory over the Delta Rabbits.

The game was even after the first quarter, with the Falcons having the one-point advantage going into the second quarter. Canyon Views offense picked up in the second and their defense intensified, as the Dinos were outscored 15-4, bringing the Falcon lead to 12 at the break.

Maddi Ferguson started things off in the third quarter with a three-pointer, assisted by Jacie Jensen. Ferguson would then knock down two more shots from beyond the arc, as the Carbon offense began to heat up. After a few more possession from both sides, Carbon was able to bring the Falcon lead down to three points as the third quarter was nearing the end.

The Falcons scored a three-pointer with 30 second remaining, then Sage Vea answered right back with a three-pointer of her own as the quarter came to an end.

Beginning the fourth quarter, the score was set at 41-38, in favor of the Falcons. Canyon View then went on a 9-1 run, bringing the Falcon lead to 11 points with under four minutes remaining in the game. Carbon offense struggled to get going in the final quarter against one of the Region 12 leaders, as time would eventually strike zero, ending the valiant effort from the Lady Dinos, 62-43.

Ferguson led the Dinos scoring with 13 points, along with six steals on the defensive end. Jensen finished the game in double digits with 10, as well as three rebounds, six assists and a steal. Bailey Curtis ended the game with eight points, six rebounds and a steal. Sage Vea and Bailey Johnson finished the game with five points each for the Lady Dinos.

Canyon View sits atop Region 12, tied with Juab and Richfield at 5-1, followed by Emery (4-2), Manti (2-4), North Sanpete (2-4), Carbon (0-5) and Delta (0-5). Next up for the Carbon team, they will host the Delta Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 11, as both teams are still seeking their first region win.