Carbonville Home Destroyed by Fire

A home in Carbonville was destroyed by a fire on Thursday evening.

According to the Price City Police Department, the incident occurred at 1265 North Carbonville Road in Central Park Mobile Home & RV Park.

Fire crews from Price, Helper and Wellington responded to the scene. There were assisted by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Price City Police Department and Carbon County Ambulance.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the exact cause is under investigation. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.