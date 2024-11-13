Carbonville Shooting Results in Fatality

According to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Nov. 12 at approximately 10:19 p.m., the CCSO were dispatched to an address in Carbonville. Officers then learned that shots had been fired and that a male subject had received a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers attempted to initiate lifesaving measures, but the measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon further investigation of the scene, it was determined that another individual had also been injured, though this injury was not life-threatening.

The CCSO was successful in detaining all individuals who were on scene and were able to identify all persons involved in the incident. The sheriff’s office determined that there is no danger to the public.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no names will be released at this time. ETV News will continue to update the public as information becomes available.