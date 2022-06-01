Care Bags for Kids Gifted to Emery County Sheriff’s Office

By Julie Johansen

Southeastern Utah Health Department representative Debbie Marvidikis recently presented the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) with care bags for kids. ECSO Deputy Shaun Bell, Sergeant Robbie Riley and Sergeant A.J. O’Neil received the bags, which are filled with items to comfort children in traumatic situations.

The bags contained hygiene items, stuffed animals, books, socks and other items that could aid in making a child feel safe. The bags will become part of equipment needed to respond to any call involving children. Officers will distribute them to children as they see fit.