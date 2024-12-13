CARE Coalition Holds First Annual Banquet

The CARE Coalition recently held their very first banquet to thank the many members who make the CARE Coalition possible. Taylor Passarella, Prevention Specialists with Four Corners Behavioral Health (FCCBH), thanked everyone for not only coming to the banquet, but also for being a member of the coalition.

Dinner was provided by Farlaino’s, which consisted of yummy pastas and beautifully done desserts. Passarella advised that the banquet was a way to give back and to show appreciation to all of the volunteer members who have worked tirelessly to make the CARE Coalition what it is.

“While we know that you choose to volunteer selflessly and without expectation of being recognized or rewarded, tonight we wish to do just that. We want to let you know just how much your dedication is appreciated,” stated Passarella.

Alysa Potter, Prevention Specialists for FCCBH and CARE Coalition Coordinator, also thanked everyone who has made the coalition such a success. Potter stated that as soon as the idea to hold a banquet to thank all of the volunteer members of the coalition came about, that she didn’t hesitate.

“’I’ve been constantly amazed by the dedication of our members and the support of key leaders in our community. My role wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you,” shared Potter.

Potter then put on a short slideshow, highlighting the efforts put in by the coalition this past year. The slideshow was put on by Amanda Paiz with Marketing Elevated. To bring the banquet to an end; several awards were then given out.

The first award was the Longevity Award, presented to members who have been a part of the CARE Coalition for at least five years. The Longevity Award was awarded to Alisa Morley, Amanda McIntosh, Amanda Paiz, Amy Jones, Ashley Yaugher, Casey Hopes, Christina Pay, Christine Watkins, Jeff Wood, Kobi Prettyman and Layne Miller.

Next was the Youth Longevity Award, presented to members who have been a part of the CARE Coalition for two plus years. The Youth Longevity Award was awarded to Abby Brown, Aly Bryner, Briella Hatch, Chrissy Jones, Dylan Black, Eli Cilli, Izybella Prettyman, Kayla Jones, Kristine Moore and Maggie Madrid.

Kevin Saccomano was awarded the 2024 CARE Member of the Year. Potter advised that she felt truly honored to be able to present this award to Saccomano, because his efforts go above and beyond throughout the community.

“As soon as he joined the coalition, Kevin stepped up with an enthusiasm that was impossible to ignore. Whether it was volunteering time outside of the scheduled hours, taking on presenting at this year’s Utah coalition summit, or offering ideas to benefit the community, he has never hesitated to go the extra mile. It’s rare to find someone who brings both the skills needed and the heart needed to make an impact, and Kevin does both in spades,” stated Potter.

The next award given out for the evening was the 2024 CARE Key Leader Award. Passarella advised, “This award is presented to someone who not only leads with vision and integrity but also with an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of everyone around them.”

Jessica Surfestini was awarded the 2024 CARE Key Leader award. “What truly stands out is the genuine care Jessica shows for everyone in the community. She doesn’t just lead; she listens, connects, and empowers others to step up and make a difference. Her leadership is not about titles or accolades; it’s about creating meaningful change, building trust and making sure no one is left behind,” stated Passarella.

Potter was back up to announce the winner of the 2024 CARE Youth Member of the Year.

“It’s my great honor to be standing here tonight to present an award to someone who truly represents the future of our community—someone whose dedication, passion and drive have already made a remarkable impact, despite their young age. Tonight, we are recognizing Ella Anderson as our Youth Member of the Year,” announced Potter.

“Ella single-handedly brought to life the CARE Youth Mental Health Conference for her peers in Carbon County. She chaired the conference for the past two years before graduating. Thanks to her, this conference is being carried on by the younger peers she inspired,” expressed Potter.

The last award to be given out for the evening was the 2024 CARE Community Partner of the Year. Potter said that this award was going to a partnership who worked side-by-side with the CARE Coalition, a partnership who shared their values and actively support the CARE Coalition. That award was presented to Pinnacle Schools.

Potter advised that, “Whether it was our first Strengthening Families Program, where Pinnacle played an integral role in making that happen by providing space in their school, or providing the coalition access to valuable data to drive our efforts. They have helped strengthen the fabric of our coalition. Their actions speak volumes about their dedication to making our world a better place and it’s been an honor to work alongside them.”