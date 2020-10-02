CARES Act Grants Available to Carbon County Businesses

Press Release

Carbon County, Wellington City, Price City and Helper City are pleased to provide small business grants in an effort to assist businesses through the COVID-19 hardship. The funds originate from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund approved by Congress and passed through the Utah Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

To qualify, a business must have experienced a significant negative impact as a result of public health orders in March 2020 (or subsequent health orders). The business must have a business presence in Carbon County that was financially impacted due to a health order associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Newly established businesses will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The Business Recovery Grant Program can provide assistance to eligible business expenses such as utilities, rent, payroll taxes, employee health benefits, insurance, improvements to a building to encourage social distancing, PPE, etc.

Visit ChooseEasternUtah.com to download a grant application packet. Contact Jade Powell with questions at (435) 613-0022 or jpowell@seualg.utah.gov