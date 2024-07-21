MenuMenu

  3. Carnival Games Galore at Price City’s International Days

Carnival Games Galore at Price City’s International Days

A7402056.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Buskin Productions

There are four days of fun schedule for this year’s International Days carnival. Washington Park is expected to be packed with rides for all ages and a ton of games to snag a prize or two.

Win something for yourself or for that special someone. Family night begins Wednesday, July 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets on family night will be reduced to $1 per ticket for all of the rides.

Regular ticket rates will be $1.50 per ticket, $20 per 20 tickets and $40 per 40 tickets. The fun will continue Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
