Carol Christianson Nelson born April 25, 1930, to Reuben and Maggie Christianson in Provo, Utah. She’s the 4th out of 10 children. Carol graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1948 and worked as a Governess in Long Island for 1 year. She moved to Salt Lake City in 1950 with just a roll of dimes to work as an elevator operator in the Newhouse Building. She met her husband Louis I Nelson while working in Salt Lake City. They were married on June 22, 1956, in Spanish Fork, Utah. They moved to Hiawatha, Utah in 1958 and lived there until Louis’ retirement in 1980. When they moved to Price, she started working at Mont Harmon Jr. High as a lunch lady, retiring in 1995 to care for Lou. She was able to purchase her first home, paying in cash in 1995, and lived there until her passing.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in the Relief Society, Young Women’s, and Primary. She loved her ward family and they loved her right back. Her children are grateful for the Price 8th Ward for that! She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Lou, brothers Jim, Jack, Phil, Sterling, and Frank, sisters Louise and Lois, sisters-in-law, Geraldine & Murl and her beloved black pug, Sherman. She is survived by her daughter Mary Louise, son David R, precious daughter-in-law Barbara Jean, grandchildren Michael & Amy Jean, and her great granddaughter Riley Jean, her brother David (Julie) Christianson, sister, Setta Kay (Hal) Anderson along with many loving nieces and nephews.

She was kind & loving, enjoyed serving her community, and was always fun to be around. The family would like to thank Dr. Etzel for his care these past 40+ years, the CNA’s, the nurses of Pinnacle for their kind care in her last days.

There will be a graveside service entrusted by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1pm, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Flowers would be appreciated, but donations to your local animal shelter would be preferred, and to continue to be better.

