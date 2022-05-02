March 11, 1941 – April 29, 2022

Carol Petersen passed away on April 29, 2022, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, UT. She was born March 11, 1941, in Brigham City, UT, the daughter of Vern Petersen and Alberta Rice Petersen.

She married Randall Jay Heaps on February 20, 1960, in Smithfield, UT and to this union they were blessed with three children. They later divorced. She married Richard Birt Northrup on December 17, 1971, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and to this union they were blessed with two children. They later divorced.

Carol was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving and blessing the lives of those who knew her. Her life was a fitting example of faith in our Savior, with an undying testimony of His life, mission, and teachings. As one truly “without guile,” Carol would instill in others the desire to follow Christ.

Carol often expressed her love for others by making time for them, sharing homemade quilts, ceramics, floral arrangements and many other crafts. She loved to talk with family and friends and had a gift for sharing her faith and testimony through life stories and experiences. She took great joy in cooking for her family and always did so with exceeding love. She relished spending family time having picnics, going for hikes and drives anywhere there’s beautiful scenery. She was truly devoted to her children and grandchildren and made sure they were showered with love and abundantly fed both physically and spiritually.

Our dear mother endured life’s many obstacles and challenges with grace, even to the end and compensated for her limitations by relying on the Lord and putting the highest priorities first.

Carol is survived by her children: Kendall Jay Heaps (Jill), Tamara Ottley, Bryan R Heaps (Collette), David Kent Northrup (Angel) and Kevin R Northrup as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com