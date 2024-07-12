Carolyn Huff Abeyta Named East Carbon’s Grand Marshal

East Carbon has chosen their 2024 Community Daze Grand Marshal. Carolyn Huff Abeyta, or “Toot” as so many know her, was born in Arkansas to Junior and Corene Huff. At the age of two, Abeyta’s dad was hired on at Kaiser Steele in Sunnyside and the family moved to the small town of Dragerton. Abeyta attended the elementary and junior high that were located in Dragerton and later graduated from East Carbon High School in 1968.

Life took Abeyta other places for approximately 25 years of her life, only for her to return back to Dragerton, where she met the love of her life, Chuck Abeyta. Carolyn and Chuck married and combined have four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Shortly after returning to Dragerton, Abeyta began her work with Carbon Medical Service as the Finance Director. During her time there, she made quite the impression and was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the Board of Directors.

During her time as CEO, Abeyta was able to expand Carbon Medical Service. Upon Abeyta being named CEO, there were 11 employees and two clinics, one in East Carbon and one in Helper. Carbon Medical Service now employs over 70 people and has opened an improved clinic in East Carbon, which was made possible with a generous land donation from East Carbon City, a new clinic in Price and a much-needed pharmacy next to the Helper Clinic, as well as an expansion to the Helper City Clinic.

Not only have the additional clinics and new pharmacy proven to be a much-needed service to Carbon County, but the increase in employment has also had a huge economic impact for many individuals in Carbon County.

Abeyta has since retired and plans on spending retirement with her husband Chuck building cars and traveling to visit their kids and families.