Casino Night a Roaring Success

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Casino Night returned with a Cinco de Mayo themed celebration on Friday evening. The annual event brought hundreds to the Carbon County Event Center for an evening of games, food and fun.

Slickenstein, owned by Mike Huff, provided the casino night experience with professional dealers and tables. Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of iconic casino games including blackjack, faro, poker and roulette as well as bingo.

At the end of the evening, players exchanged their chips for raffle tickets. The raffle featured a variety of prizes, including a 70″ TV, an iPad, gift baskets, guns and more. The drawing for the raffle capped off the evening.

Casino Night is one of the largest fundraisers the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosts each year. Funds raised from the event are used for the chamber’s nurses banquet and first responders banquet, which take place yearly on a rotating basis.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce extended appreciation to the Casino Night sponsors, including Bookcliff Sales, Bill’s Home Furnishings, Carbon Print & Design, Flawless Sheeting, Gary and Barbie Haeck, General Distributing Company, Jamie’s Hometown Taxes, Carbon Corridor, Pierce Oil/Golden West, Ruben’s BBQ, Southeast Paint & Design, Splash Tech, Castleview Hospital, Club Mecca, Sherald’s, Little Learners, Oliver Law, Tony Basso and Zions Bank, along with many prize sponsors.