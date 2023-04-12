Casino Night Returning on May 5

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Casino Night is making its return on Cinco de Mayo this year, which is May 5. The event will take place at the Carbon County Event Center.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. that evening and run until midnight. Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of iconic casino games, including blackjack, faro, poker, roulette and bingo. Slickenstein, owned by Mike Huff, will provide the casino night experience with professional dealers and tables.

The event will not end with the games, however. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy food from Ruben’s BBQ as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Participates will also be eligible for the raffle, which includes prizes such as gift cards, an iPad, gift baskets and more.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available at the discounted rate of $20, which includes $100 in chips at the event. Tickets will also be available at the door at the rate of $25. Those interested in pre-purchasing tickets can call (435) 636-3943 to purchase at the discounted rate.

Funds raised through Casino Night will directly benefit the chamber’s first responders’ and nurses’ banquet, which aim to honor those who serve the community. Sponsorships and prize donations are being accepted through April 24 for the event. More information on sponsorships and prize donations can be found on the following flyer.