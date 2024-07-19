Castle Country Athletics is Now Desert Peak Gymnastics

At the end of June, Maquette Smith announced she would be stepping away from ownership of Castle Country Athletics.

“I have been the owner of Castle Country Athletics for almost five years and I have coached there for eight. I want to say a huge thank you to our amazing community for all the support I have had through my adventure. I will be closing this chapter of my life, but am happy to say that gymnastics will stay in Price,” said Smith. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your children’s life, I am grateful for all the friendships I’ve made and memories I will always have.”

In mid-June, it was announced that Chelsi Johnson, who has been a part of the staff at Castle Country Athletics for five years, will be taking over ownership.

Johnson announced “I am so excited for this adventure; I know a lot of your kiddos and you parents. I can’t wait to meet those of you I don’t know. Maquette Smith, thank you for giving me the opportunity, gymnastics means so much to so many people. We are grateful to be able to continue on.”

With the new ownership, the logo and name changed to Desert Peak Gymnastics. The gym is committed to provide a safe and positive space for youth gymnastics, focusing on health, fitness, inclusion, education and self-confidence so athletes can achieve their goals, “Empowering Youth Through Gymnastics.”

Those that would like to be a part of the team are in luck, as they are always on the search for like-minded individuals to join the community of coaches. For more information on how to register and when classes are held, visit their website at desertpeakgymnastics.com.