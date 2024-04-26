Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) Focuses on Local Business Development

By Shanny Wilson, Carbon County Economic Development & Tourism Director

Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) is a community-driven volunteer group dedicated to sharing information and fostering growth of local businesses in Carbon and Emery counties. This initiative plays an important role in economic development, with the hopes of stimulating job creation and enhancing the overall prosperity of our communities. By focusing on our existing businesses, we contribute to the resilience and sustainability of our economy.

BEAR hosts monthly General Meetings for the community every fourth Thursday of the month from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Utah State University Eastern in the Student Center Alumni Room (451 E. 400 N. in Price) These meetings serve as a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among our local businesses, community members, leaders, and economic development stakeholders.

Attending the BEAR General Meetings is an excellent way to stay informed about the latest developments and opportunities in Carbon and Emery counties. Please join us at the next meeting on April 25 where Brock Johansen, CEO of Emery Telcom, will talk about the Carbon / Emery Economic Development group and their collaborative efforts to share resources and provide guidance on building a sustainable economy.

For more information, contact Nick Tatton, Price City Community Director at communitydirector@priceutah.net